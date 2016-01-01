What better way to read Bamboozled by Jesus than with your book club or a group of friends!
Each member of your book club should download their own kit by clicking the button below. Get ready to be taken on a journey as we do a deep dive through the twenty-five life lessons shared in the book.
What You Get in the Kit
Discussion Questions & Prompts
Video Breakdowns of Each Chapter
Bonus: Bamboozled Beliefs Video Session
Ready to read Bamboozled by Jesus
with your book club?
Get ready to catapult yourself out of the mundane and into the magnificent!
Grab your FREE book club kit below!
Complete the form below to snag your kit!
Read the Reviews
Meet the Author
Yvonne Orji is an Emmy-nominated Nigerian-American actress, writer and comedian. A failed doctor (blame organic chemistry), Yvonne took to comedy after needing a talent for a beauty pageant. Now, she entertains international audiences, as can be seen in her one-hour HBO comedy special, Momma, I Made It! A sought-after speaker, she’s given the opening keynote at Forbes’ 30 under 30, and her TEDx talk, “The Wait Is Sexy,” has garnered over a million views. Her breakout TV role was playing Molly on HBO’s hit show Insecure. She currently resides in Los Angeles.